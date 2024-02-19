G's Homestyle Cooking 95-08 Sutphin Boulevard
Breakfast
Chicken Meal
Vegitarian Meal
Sides
Patties
Pastries
Snacks
- Shirley Biscuit$1.50
- Toto$2.50
- Banana Chips$3.75
- Busta$1.25
- Cheese Krunchies$2.25
- Coconut Drops$2.75
- Crix$3.25
- Jackass corn$2.75
- Peanut drops$2.75
- Rough tops$2.25
- Tamarind Balls$2.25
- Water Crackers$3.25
- Ping Pong$2.25
- Cashew$3.75
- Grizzada$2.75
- Cashew$4.00
- Roast peanut$3.50
- Mint ball$1.00
- Big Foot$1.50
- Pepper Shrimp$5.50
Drinks
- D& G CREAM$3.50
- D& G GINGER BEER$3.50
- D& G KOLA CHAMPAIGN$3.50
- D& G PINEAPPLE$3.50
- D& G PINEAPPLE GINGER$3.50
- MALTA$3.50
- Solo$2.50
- Stamina Roots$8.00
- Ting$3.50
- Tropical Rhythm GUAVA CARROT$3.00
- Tropical Rhythm ISLAND MANGO$3.00
- Tropical Rhythm MANGO GUAVA$3.00
- Tropical Rhythm PINEAPPLE GUAVA$3.00
- Tropical Rhythm SORREL$3.00
- Water$1.00+
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Fiwi Food LemonGrass$5.00
- Fiwi Food Soursop$5.00
- Fiwi Food Cherry Lemonade$4.00
- Fiwi Food Guava Lemonade$4.00
- Fiwi Food Apple Lemonade$4.00
- Tea$1.50+
- Coffee$1.50+
- Peanut Punch$5.00
- Original Blend$8.00
- Rootsman$4.00
- Tiger Bone$5.00
- Bedroom Bully$5.00
Homemade Juices
Meats Only
Roti
Dietery Supplimentary
- Black seed oil
- Black seed oil Mix 16 oz$25.00
- Diabetes Care Insulin Function$35.00
- Fibroid Formula$25.00
- Horny Goat$25.00
- Incense Sticks$1.50
- Koromantee Herbel Tea$30.00
- Liquid Chlorophyll$25.00
- Natural Soap$4.00
- Natural Toothpaste$4.00
- Organic Pink Apetamin Booster$25.00
- Organic Castor Oil
- Prostate Formula$25.00
- Pure Liquid Spirulina$25.00
- Sea Moss Tablet$25.00
- Soursop Living Better$25.00
- Super Moringa Soursop Bitters$25.00
- The Blood Pressure Formula$25.00
- The Hemp Seed Formula
- The Immunity Formula$25.00
- The Iron Formula$25.00
- The Libido Formula$25.00
- The Sleep Formula$25.00
- Wellness woman Multi Purpose Healthy$25.00
- Wood and Root Herbal Tea$30.00
- Manuka Honey$25.00
Porridge of the day
G's Homestyle Cooking Location and Hours
(718) 262-9320
Closed • Opens Thursday at 7AM